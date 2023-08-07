At least 3 dead as charter bus, passenger vehicle collide in Pennsylvania

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- At least three people died in a bus collision with another vehicle in Pennsylvania, authorities said.

Pennsylvania State Police said the crash happened on Interstate 81 late Sunday when a charter bus carrying 45-50 passengers collided with a passenger vehicle.

Authorities said the bus flipped on its side, killing "multiple passengers" while others sustained injuries and were taken to the Penn State Hershey Medical Center.

Injuries ranged from "minor to critical" police said, adding it wasn't immediately clear how many people had been injured.

The American Red Cross provided food, drinks and cots at the Chambers Hill Fire Department for passengers being discharged from the hospital, the fire station said.

Those who died have not been publicly identified and the cause of the crash was under investigation Monday.

Interstate 81 was reopened later Monday morning as troopers worked through the night before dawn to process the crash scene. State police said emergency crews transported numerous others with injured to