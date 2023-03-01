At least 26 dead, 85 injured as trains collide and derail in Greece

At least 26 people have been killed and 85 others injured after a freight train and a passenger train crashed and derailed in Greece late Tuesday local time, authorities said.

The collision occurred shortly before midnight on the Athens-Thessaloniki route, according to fire brigade officials.

Emergency services were sent to the scene from several nearby towns to help transport injured passengers and free others trapped in the wreckage, officials said.

PHOTO: A man walks at the site of a crash, where two trains collided, near the city of Larissa, Greece, March 1, 2023. (Kostas Mantziaris/Reuters)

Approximately 40 firefighters and 17 vehicles were immediately mobilized, fire officials said, and the National Centres for Emergency Care is on the scene with 30 ambulances and assisting Greek police.

PHOTO: Smoke rises from trains as firefighters and rescuers operate after a collision near Larissa city, Greece, on March 1, 2023. (Vaggelis Kousioras/AP)

About 350 people were on board at the time of the crash, according to the Hellenic Train Company.

"At Evangelismos, there was a head-on collision between two trains: a freight train and train IC 62, which had departed from Athens to Thessaloniki," the company told ABC News in a statement. "Firefighters and Hellenic Train personnel rushed to the scene, participating in rescue operations and providing assistance to travelers."

The military hospitals of Athens and Thessaloniki are on alert, in case they need to receive the wounded, according to fire officials.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

