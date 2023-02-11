At least 26 dead and 2,000 injured as wildfires rage out of control across Chile

Wildfires that have been raging across Chile for more than a week have now killed at least 26 people and left more than 2,000 injured.

Over 1,500 homes have also been completely destroyed by the fires, leaving thousands more homeless as a heatwave has enveloped the region with temperatures reaching upwards of 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

Chile's Interior Ministry confirmed to ABC News that, so far, more than 889,000 acres of forests have been destroyed so far in the Andean nation.

MORE: At least 24 dead as Chile battles out-of-control wildfires

Over 6,000 firefighters -- many of them mainly volunteers -- are currently on the ground trying to control more than 323 active fires, including 90 that are raging out of control, according to officials.

Weather experts say that the drought that has taken hold in Chile has been brought on by a mix of climate change and a Pacific Ocean weather condition called La Nina. The combination of these conditions have allowed for stronger winds from the ocean to deeper into Chile and has been a catalyst for the spread of these wildfires.

PHOTO: A 10 Tanker DC-10 fire plane throws water over a forest fire in Ninhue, Ã‘uble Region, in Chile, on February 10, 2023. - Forest fires have raged for more than a week in south-central Chile, leaving at least 24 people dead. (Javier Torres/AFP via Getty Images)

The Chilean government have now put three regions in the south-central part of the country -- Biobio, La Araucaunia and Nuble -- on high alert and Chile's Interior Minister Carolina Toha said that a curfew will be declared in these regions.

The United States has sent a DC-10 Air Tanker aircraft with a capacity of 36,000 liters to help contain the wildfires while Chilean authorities said that Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador, Mexico and Spain have already provided some form of logistics and material support.

Toha also said that water tanks could be used to battle the fires and have asked for them to be available as soon as possible.

Authorities warned that high temperatures and strong winds could further complicate the situation even further over the weekend.

At least 26 dead and 2,000 injured as wildfires rage out of control across Chile originally appeared on abcnews.go.com