At least 21 dead after hospital inferno in Beijing

At least 21 people have died in a horror fire at a Beijing hospital, Chinese state media reported.

Another 71 people were evacuated after the fire broke out Tuesday in the inpatient department of Beijing Changfeng Hospital.

Footage emerged online showing desperate patients clambering out of windows and using bedsheets to abseil to safety from the upper floors.

Black smoke enveloped the building with other survivors seeking refuge on top of air conditioning units outside the windows.

Chinese state media said the fire has been extinguished and rescue work has been completed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, the reports said.

