At least 2 tornadoes touch down in Sask.

At least two tornadoes touched down in southwestern Saskatchewan Saturday afternoon.

Environment Canada issued its first tornado warnings around 3:40 p.m. central time Saturday. A storm system headed southeast across the province, hitting the village of Kincaid and the hamlet of Glen Bain around 4:30 p.m.

The storm system also created damaging winds, intense rainfall and large hail as it moved across the province.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Environment Canada says the tornado rating and the amount of damage done was not yet known.

Another tornado touched down around the the community LaFleche on Saturday afternoon, Environment Canada said.

Environment Canada said they will continue assessments over the next few days.