At least 2 people injured in Labor Day shooting at a Columbia Food Lion, sheriff says

Two people are injured following a shooting at a grocery store in Columbia Monday night, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.

Deputies were dispatched to the Food Lion on Hard Scrabble Road around 7 p.m. for a report of a shooting. According to the sheriff’s department, at least two people were injured and transported to the hospital.

The sheriff’s department says there is an ongoing investigation, and more information will be released when it is available. There is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com.