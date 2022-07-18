At least 3 dead after shooting at Indianapolis-area mall

MELISSA GAFFNEY
·1 min read
At least three people are dead and two others hospitalized after a shooting at an Indianapolis-area shopping mall on Sunday.

The suspect is also dead after opening fire in the food court of the Greenwood Park Mall in Indiana, police said.

Greenwood Police Chief Jim Ison said the department received calls of an active shooter in the mall's food court at about 6:05 p.m.

The suspected shooter had a rifle with several magazines of ammunition, and he entered the food court and began shooting, Ison said.

The chief said a good Samaritan who was armed shot the gunman, who appeared to use a long gun, according to Ison. The suspect was "shot by an armed individual," Greenwood Mayor Mark Myers also said.

The suspect, who was described as a man, has not been identified yet, nor has a motive been determined, the chief said.

There is currently no ongoing threat, authorities said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police had said there are "multiple casualties" following the incident at Greenwood Park Mall.

The Greenwood Police Department is the lead agency and asked anyone who might have witnessed the incident to call the dispatch or visit the police training center.

Authorities are asking the public to stay away from the area at this time.

