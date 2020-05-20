At least 19 million children at imminent risk as Cyclone Amphan makes landfall in Bangladesh and India

Cyclone and COVID-19 present dual threats to children and families in the region, warns UNICEF

KATHMANDU , Nepal and NEW YORK , May 20, 2020 /CNW/ - At least 19 million children in parts of Bangladesh and India are at imminent risk from flash flooding, storm surges and heavy rain as Cyclone Amphan made landfall today, UNICEF has warned. The Indian state of West Bengal, home to more than 50 million people, including over 16 million children, is expected to take a direct hit from the powerful storm.

UNICEF is also very concerned that COVID-19 could deepen the humanitarian consequences of Cyclone Amphan in both countries. Evacuees who have moved to crowded temporary shelters would be especially vulnerable to the spread of respiratory diseases like COVID-19, as well as other infections.

"We continue to monitor the situation closely," said Jean Gough , UNICEF Regional Director for South Asia . "The safety of children and their families in the areas that will be impacted is a priority and it is good to see that the authorities have planned their urgent response factoring in the on-going COVID-19 pandemic."

Based on the storm's current trajectory, Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh – now sheltering over 850.000 Rohingya refugees – is likely to experience high winds and heavy rains which may cause damage to homes and shelters in the refugee camps and Bangladeshi communities. This population is already highly vulnerable and cases of COVID-19 have recently been confirmed in the camps and host communities.

UNICEF is working with the Deputy Commissioner's Office in Cox's Bazar, the Office of the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner, and humanitarian partners to help ensure Bangladeshi and Rohingya children and families remain protected. These efforts include raising awareness among Rohingya and Bangladeshi communities on cyclone preparedness and prepositioning emergency life-saving water, sanitation, hygiene and medical supplies to meet immediate humanitarian needs. UNICEF has also mobilized personal protective equipment to protect frontline workers from COVID-19.

Across the region, UNICEF is working closely with the governments of Bangladesh and India and stands ready to support humanitarian operations to reach children and families affected by Cyclone Amphan.

