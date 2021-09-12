At least 183 Windsor-Essex students exposed to COVID-19 during 1st week of school

Just one week into the school year and there have been eight confirmed COVID-19 cases, and over 180 students sent home, in the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board and Greater Essex County District School Board. (Thilelli Chouikrat/Radio-Canada - image credit)

One week into the school year and more than 180 students in the English Catholic school board have been sent home from exposure to positive COVID-19 cases in Windsor, Ont.

Five schools in the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board (WECDSB) reported cases Friday and dismissed 123 students.

Schools with confirmed student cases include:

Cardinal Carter Secondary School, with one case and 39 students dismissed.

St. Pius X Catholic Elementary School with one case and 27 students dismissed.

St. John de Brebeuf Catholic Elementary School, with one case and 20 students dismissed.

St. Joseph's Catholic High School, with one case and 37 students dismissed.

The first school in the region to report a COVID-19 case was Stella Maris Catholic Elementary School on Wednesday. Fifty-seven students were sent home — one class and one bus cohort — after a single confirmed case.

All schools remain open, according to the WECDSB's website.

Meanwhile, the Greater Essex County District School Board had three confirmed cases from the first week of school.

According to the board's website, those cases are at:

Bellewood Public School, with one case.

W.F. Herman Academy Secondary, with one case.

Queen Victoria Public School, with one case.

The Greater Essex County District School Board does not specify how many students, if any, have been dismissed as a result of exposure to those three cases.