At least 20 found dead in South Africa nightclub

Forensic teams are investigating at the the scene

At least 20 young people have been found dead in a nightclub in the South African city of East London.

The cause of death is unknown. Local media say bodies lay inside the Enyobeni Tavern as if they had collapsed, but there were no visible injuries on the victims.

Post-mortem examinations are due to be carried out at mortuaries.

The premier of Eastern Cape province, where Sunday's tragedy happened, said police experts were on the way.

Premier Oscar Mabuyane did not give possible reasons for the deaths, but condemned the "unlimited consumption of liquor".

"You can't just trade in the middle of society like this and think that young people are not going to experiment," he added.

Police told reporters most of those found dead were aged between 18 and 20.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday.

Siyanda Manana, a spokesman for Eastern Cape's health department, told South Africa's News24 TV: "We are going to conduct post-mortem examinations as soon as possible to establish the probable cause of death."

