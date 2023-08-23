At least 17 dead in India railway bridge collapse

At least 17 people have been killed and more are feared missing after a railway bridge under construction collapsed in north-eastern India, officials said.

The incident occurred near Sairang, about 20km (12 miles) from Mizoram's state capital, Aizawl, its chief minister said.

Up to 40 workers were at the site when the bridge collapsed, according to local media reports.

The cause of the bridge's collapse is not yet clear.

Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga, who uses one name, said emergency workers had recovered 17 bodies so far with many local people helping with rescue efforts.

"All possible assistance is being given to those affected," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office in a statement.

The government will pay some 200,000 rupees (£1,900; $2,400) to the next of kin of those killed, it added.

The state-run railway authority has opened an investigation into the incident.

Accidents on these kinds of construction sites are not uncommon in India.

In October last year, more than 140 people were killed in Gujarat when a pedestrian suspension bridge collapsed in India's western state of Gujarat.