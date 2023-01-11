Giant sinkhole swallows cars in California during deadly US storms

Two cars fell in a sinkhole in Chatsworth, in Los Angeles - AP

More than 33 million people are being threatened by the latest deadly storm lashing the west coast of the US where city streets are being turned to rivers, mud is cutting off highways and a sinkhole has swallowed cars.

Early on Wednesday morning, authorities confirmed a total of 17 people had been killed in California during this year's severe weather.

It comes after the town of Montecito – home to Prince Harry, Oprah and Ellen DeGeneres – was among the communities ordered to evacuate yesterday. Celebrities and their neighbours have since been told they can return home.

Escaping the path of the storm had brought with it its own set of risks. People were trapped in elevators during power outages, cars submerged and a mother and daughter were among four people who fell into a sinkhole.

LAFD extricating one of two patients from a 15ft sink hole in Chatsworth. Two vehicles became trapped as the roadway crumbled. #sinkhole pic.twitter.com/jdMhatkpH3 — Sal (@news__dude) January 10, 2023

Lighting struck the ground 200 times, a falling gum tree killed two motorists and there remains grave fears for a 5-year-old who was swept away during a flood.

A small shoe floating in rushing water has been the only sign of the missing boy, Kyle Doan, since he disappeared on Monday.

The Sheriff’s Office has issued a Press Release regarding the search for missing 5-year-old Kyle Doan.https://t.co/svE5YAOt0h pic.twitter.com/3vCLvUzMxj — SLO County Sheriff (@SLOSheriff) January 10, 2023

Terrain impacted by previous wildfires has also added to the danger as soil stripped of plants creates "burn scars" and conditions for flash floods and mudslides.

"As water runs downhill through burned areas it can create major erosion and pick up large amounts of ash, sand, silt, rocks and burned vegetation," the National Weather Service explained.

The sinkhole is seen near the 118 Freeway in the Chatsworth section of Los Angeles - Jae C. Hong

California Governor Gavin Newsom praised the work of rescue and conservation teams dealing with "whiplash weather" of an "historic flood" occurring just weeks after authorities extended a "megadrought warning" to 19 million Americans.

"We're in the middle of a three-year megadrought in the entire West Coast of the United States... and now, there we are talking about historic floods and atmospheric rivers," Mr Newsom said.

"If you don't believe in climate change, come to California. We're living it."

Six atmospheric rivers – a phenomenon described as a narrow band of moisture that dumps huge volumes of water – have hit California in the past 17 days. At least two more are expected on Wednesday.

Following days of rain, Bear Creek overflowed its banks leaving dozens of homes and vehicles surrounded by floodwaters. - AP

Data from Poweroutage.us showed high winds wreaked havoc on the power grid, with 180,000 homes and businesses in darkness by midday Tuesday (local time).

"This storm was different from the standpoint that it was here much longer. It was more intense because of the prior storm, the ground was much more saturated, which led to a lot more flooding and a lot more rescues because of the ground saturation," said Barry Parker, division chief of the Ventura County Fire Department.

Experts said the growing frequency and intensity of such storms, interspersed with extreme heat and dry spells, are symptoms of climate change. Though the rain and snow will help replenish reservoirs and aquifers, a mere two weeks of precipitation will not solve two decades of drought.