At least 15 killed and dozens injured in Pakistan train accident

Dozens of people at the scene of the accident. Passengers can be seen climbing out of derailed train coaches.

At least 15 people have been killed and dozens injured when a train derailed in southern Pakistan, local media say.

Several coaches of the Hazara Express overturned near Sahara railway station in Nawabshah, about 275km (171 miles) from the largest city Karachi.

Wounded passengers have been moved to nearby hospitals, Geo.TV reported. Rescue teams are trying to free people from the twisted wreckage.

The army rescue teams have been called in to assist.

An emergency has been declared in the main hospitals in Nawabshah and neighbouring districts of Sindh.

Videos posted on social media show dozens of people at the site of the accident, with some passengers climbing out of the overturned coaches.

Federal Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique is quoted by local media as saying officials would first focus on rescue efforts before investigating the cause of the accident.

Accidents on Pakistan's antiquated railway system are not uncommon.

In 2021, two trains travelling in Sindh province collided, killing at least 40 people and injuring dozens.

Between 2013 and 2019, 150 people died in such incidents, according to local media reports.