Afghanistan earthquakes leave at least 15 dead and dozens injured

People gather on the streets in Herat (AFP via Getty Images)

At least 15 people have died and dozens more left injured after earthquakes struck Afghanistan.

The quake registered a magnitude of 6.3, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said, with subsequent quakes striking 35 km (20 miles) northwest of the city of Herat and also injured nearly 40 people.

The casualty figures are based on primary reports from the Zinda Jan district of Herat province, said Mullah Jan Sayeq, spokesperson for Afghanistan’s ministry of disaster management.

He added that the earthquakes had also shaken the provinces of Farah and Badghis, where there are reports of widespread damage to houses, but no details about casualties there yet.

Emergency teams and volunteers are preparing to go Herat and help victims, Erfanullah Sharafzoi, spokesperson for the Afghan Red Crescent said.

The multiple tremors caused panic in Herat, resident Naseema said.

"People left their houses, we all are on the streets," she said, adding that the city was feeling follow-on tremors.