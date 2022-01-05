At least 13 dead, including 7 children, in Philadelphia apartment fire, official says

Bystanders watch as the Philadelphia fire department works at the scene of a deadly row house fire in Philadelphia on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. Firefighters and police responded to the fatal fire at a three-story rowhouse in the city's Fairmount neighborhood around 6:40 a.m. and found flames coming from the second-floor windows, fire officials said.

At least 13 people in Philadelphia were killed in an apartment building fire Wednesday morning, a fire official said.

Firefighters responded to a residential street in North Philadelphia around 6:40 a.m. and found "heavy fire" on the second story of a three-floor rowhouse, the Philadelphia Fire Department said in a tweet.

Philadelphia Fire Department First Deputy Fire Commissioner Craig Murphy said 13 people, including seven children, were killed in the blaze. Eight people were able to evacuate the building.

The building was a Philadelphia Housing Authority property, Murphy said. The fire occurred on North 23rd Street, according to the Philadelphia Fire Department.

It took 50 minutes to get the fire under control and the scene in the Fairmount neighborhood remains active, the department said.

The fire occurred in a house that had been converted into two apartments, Officer Miguel Torres with the Philadelphia Police Department told USA TODAY.

Preliminary information indicates companies arrived at 6:40 a.m. and found heavy fire coming from the second floor of a three-story rowhouse. It took 50 minutes to place the fire under control. More to come. — Philadelphia Fire (@PhillyFireDept) January 5, 2022

Video shared on social media showed the street closed with firefighters, police officers and officials with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives at the scene.

Aerial footage from WPVI-TV showed the top two floors of a building near the corner of an intersection burned out and blackened near the windows.

