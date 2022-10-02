Indonesia football stampede: At least 174 people dead after violence at match

Indonesian football stampede - Fans evacuate a girl during clashes at Kanjuruhan Stadium - H PRABOWO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

More than 170 people have been killed after violence erupted at a football match in Indonesia.

Police said at least 174 were dead. Children and police officers are understood to be among those trampled to death.

Police said people were killed when angry fans invaded the football pitch after a match at Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang, East Java, late on Saturday.

Authorities said the violence stemmed from clashes between supporters of two Indonesian football teams.

Fighting between supporters of the two rival teams were reported inside the stadium after the Indonesian Premier League game ended with Persebaya Surabaya beating Arema Malang 3-2.

"In the incident, 127 people died, two of whom are police officers," East Java police chief Nico Afinta said in a statement on Sunday. The number of deaths continued to climb following his statement.

Police cars were overturned and torched on the pitch - AP Photo/Yudha Prabowo

A policeman sets up a cordon next to a torched vehicle outside Kanjuruhan stadium in Malang - PUTRI/AFP

"Thirty-four people died inside the stadium and the rest died in hospital."

Mr Afinta said the fights prompted riot police to fire tear gas, which caused panic among supporters.

Hundreds of people ran to an exit gate in an effort to avoid the tear gas. Some suffocated in the chaos and others were trampled, killing 34 almost instantly.

The violence erupted as supporters of both teams clashed - AP Photo/Yudha Prabowo

Cars were destroyed outside the stadium - PUTRI/AFP

More than 300 people were rushed to nearby hospitals to treat injuries but many died on the way or during treatment, Mr Afinta said.

He said the death toll would likely still increase, since the condition of many of about 180 injured people was deteriorating.

a torched car outside Kanjuruhan stadium in Malang, East Java - PUTRI/AFP

Joko Widodo, Indonesia's president, has ordered the country's football association to stop Liga 1 matches until an investigation into the incident has wrapped up.

He said the country's sports and youth minister, national police chief and Indonesian football association chief were ordered "to conduct a thorough evaluation of football matches and the security procedures".

Indonesia football stampede - Security officers move in to detain a fan on the pitch - AP Photo/Yudha Prabowo

It comes as Indonesia's chief security minister said the football stadium where the deadly riot occurred was filled beyond capacity.

Thousands of disappointed supporters of Arema, known as Aremania, reacted to their team's loss by throwing bottles and other objects at players and soccer officials, Associated Press reported: "Fans flooded the Kanjuruhan Stadium pitch in protest and demanded that Arema management explain why, after 23 years of undefeated home games, this match ended in a loss, witnesses said.

"The rioting spread outside the stadium where at least five police vehicles were toppled and set ablaze amid the chaos. Riot police responded by firing tear gas – which is banned at soccer stadiums by FIFA – that caused panic among the crowd."