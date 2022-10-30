At least 149 dead in South Korea after crowd surge during Halloween festivities, officials say

Tragedy filled the streets of South Korea’s capital Saturday night when about 300 people were crushed as crowds surged through a narrow Seoul street, leaving more than 149 dead, according to officials’ estimates.

Pedestrians joined hundreds of emergency workers in offering aid as dozens of people lay in the street, many in cardiac arrest. In addition to the fatalities, an estimated 150 more people were injured, officials said.

Choi Seong-beom, chief of Seoul's Yongsan fire department, released preliminary death tolls as he acknowledged many of the dead remained at the scene. Dozens who had been on the streets were being transported to a nearby gym where workers would identify them, he said.

In the streets, ambulances lined up; emergency responders rushed the injured on stretchers; motionless bodies lay under blue blankets — these scenes were broadcast on TV footage and captured in photos of the carnage.

Rescue workers and firefighters work on the scene of a crushing accident in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. South Korean officials say dozens of people were in cardiac arrest after being crushed by a large crowd pushing forward on a narrow street during Halloween festivities in the capital Seoul.

Grant Hauck told USA TODAY he left a dinner with friends when he heard there were lots of people hurt nearby.

He said he remembers running a mile to the scene and immediately finding several bodies in the street. For every person hurt, there were five or more people trying to help the person, he said.

"I turn the corner to the main street and there’s two or three ambulances, a fire truck and in the middle are like five or six bodies on the ground on one side of the street," Hauck said.

Hauck, who said he minored in emergency medical service, or EMS, at University of Vermont, said he assisted people administering CPR, making sure their technique was right.

He pumped the chests of two injured people himself.

Hauck, a family member of a USA TODAY staffer, has been living in Seoul since August 2021. He said he was “immediately overwhelmed,” by the “mass trauma” event.

The tragedy occurred on the “busiest party night of the year,” Hauck said. The area is next to the old U.S. military base and is a popular nightlife spot.

The crush happened in the leisure district of Itaewon, where local media said 100,000 people were expected for Halloween festivities.

The epicenter of the tragedy disaster appeared to be an alley near a major party spot in Seoul – Hamilton Hotel.

It was not immediately clear what led the crowd to surge into the narrow downhill alley. Choi, the fire department chief, said most of the dead and injured are in their 20s.

Following the fatal crowd surge, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol issued a statement calling for swift treatment for those injured and a review the safety of the festivity sites.

Officials said more than 1,700 response personnel from across the country were deployed to help the wounded, including about 520 firefighters, 1,100 police officers and 70 government workers.

President Biden offered condolences to families of the victims in the disaster in a statement. "We grieve with the people of the Republic of Korea and send our best wishes for a quick recovery to all those who were injured," the statement read. "The Alliance between our two countries has never been more vibrant or more vital – and the ties between our people are stronger than ever. The United States stands with the Republic of Korea during this tragic time."

Newly installed British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak posted on Twitter: “Horrific news from Seoul tonight. … All our thoughts are with those currently responding and all South Koreans at this very distressing time.”

The South Korean disaster was the deadliest crushing incident in the country's history. In 2005, 11 people were killed and around 60 others were injured at a pop concert in the southern city of Sangju. It was also Asia’s second major crushing disaster in a month. On Oct. 1, police in Indonesia fired tear gas at a soccer match, causing a crush that killed 132 people as spectators attempted to flee.

Tragedy has struck in many crowded places when crowds surges spiral into a chain reaction of carnage. More than two thousand people died in 2015 on the outskirts of Mecca in Saudi Arabia during the annual hajj pilgrimage. In November 2021, ten people died after a crowd rushed toward the stage at a Houston music festival during a performance by rapper Travis Scott.

Contributing: The Associated Press

