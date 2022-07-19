At Least 12 Kids Hospitalized After Falling Ill in Pool but Drew University Says Chlorine Levels Were 'Normal'

Swimming pool

A group of children who were attending a soccer camp at Drew University were hospitalized on Monday after they became ill while in a pool.



Some of the children, who were between the ages of 10 and 17, experienced shortness of breath, difficulty speaking, nausea and "general airway issues," Jeff Paul, director of the Morris County Office of Emergency Management, said in a statement according to Gothamist.

The Daily Voice and Patch reported that 14 individuals were hospitalized, while Gothamist and local radio station New Jersey 101.5 reported that 12 juveniles were taken to the hospital. Morris County and hospital officials did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment

"Shortly after lunch yesterday, several participants in a soccer camp held on Drew University's campus became ill when in the Simon Forum's Pool," Drew University spokesperson Stuart Dezenhall said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

"Initial tests detected normal levels of chlorine and all systems were working as expected," Dezenhall wrote, adding that "follow-up tests with Morris County HazMat and Madison authorities again showed no heightened levels of chlorine and confirmed all systems are working properly."

Additionally, University staff are working with local authorities to conduct more follow-up tests.

"In an abundance of caution, several of the campers were taken to Morristown Medical Center for evaluation and their parents and guardians were notified," added the spokesperson.

A 911 call around noon was the first call for help, the Daily Voice reported, citing Morris County officials. According to the outlet, received medical attention on the scene and were later transported to Morristown Medical Center for observations.

A hospital spokesperson said that all of the patients have since been released from the hospital, according to New Jersey 101.5.

Responding to the scene was support from Morris County OEM, Florham Park Fire Department, Florham Park EMS, New Vernon EMS, Morris Township Fire Department, Chatham EMS, Morris Minutemen and Hanover Township EMS, reported the Daily Voice.