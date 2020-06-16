At least 12 Indian soldiers killed in border clashes with China

NEW DELHI/SRINAGAR (Reuters) - At least 12 Indian soldiers were killed in clashes with Chinese troops at a disputed border site between the two countries on Monday, three Indian government sources said on Tuesday.

The Indian army said in a statement earlier on Tuesday that one of its officers and two soldiers were killed in a "violent faceoff" on the contested border with China.

China and India have traded accusations over who was to blame for the fight in the Ladakh region of the western Himalayas.





(Reporting by Devjyot Ghoshal in New Delhi and Fayaz Bukhari in Srinagar; Editing by Catherine Evans)