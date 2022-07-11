At least 11 people displaced after Arlington fire destroys apartment units, officials say

At least 11 people were displaced from their apartment homes Sunday after a large fire broke out in Arlington.

Arlington firefighters responded to the Running Brook Apartments, near the 3000 block of Little Brook Lane, after multiple callers reported that a two-story apartment building was on fire with numerous units involved.

Fire crews arrived to find a large volume of fire through the roof of the building, department spokesperson Jasiel Zapata said.

The fire was placed under control within approximately 30 minutes. A total of eight apartment units were affected by smoke and fire, and 11 occupants were displaced by the incident, Zapata said.

One resident suffered a lower extremity injury, and a firefighter suffered heat exhaustion. Both received treatment on the scene and were transported to a local hospital.

Zapata said the fire origin was determined to have been in the attic, but the cause has not been determined and remains under investigation.

The Red Cross was notified to assist and address the needs of displaced residents.