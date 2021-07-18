At Least 10 Die in Mumbai's Chembur As Wall Collapses Amid Heavy Rain

At least 10 people were killed after a wall collapsed in Mumbai's Chembur area due to a landslide as heavy rains lashed the city, NDTV reported.

The rescue operation is underway and nearly 15 people have been rescued from Chembur's Bharat Nagar area, NDTV reported quoting officials and that the people who have been injured have been shifted to hospitals.

(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)

