Lease End Announces New Partnership with TD Bank to Strengthen Financing Network

BURLEY, Idaho, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lease End , the leading online platform empowering consumers to take control of their end-of-lease options, today announced a new financing partnership with TD Bank . The partnership will scale Lease End’s digital financing options and allow more lessees to buy out their vehicle in a highly constrained auto market.



“Too often, lessees are given limited options with how to handle their vehicle. We’re looking to change that for our customers and providing the widest array of financing options to meet their needs is part of that mission,” said Brandon Williams, co-founder and CEO of Lease End. “TD Bank was an obvious choice to help implement our vision of an effective and convenient digital financing experience and maintain our growth trajectory. We’re excited to partner with them.”

Lease End is changing the car lease buyout experience by providing technology that allows for customers to quickly exit their lease and take control of the equity in their vehicle – all through an online platform. This newest partnership is a key moment for Lease End, as a growing customer base requires collaboration with organizations that are also committed to streamlined processes and high transaction volume. Additionally, TD Bank’s support of eSignatures and online contracts is critical to transitioning customers to a digital car finance experience and away from a traditional dealership, particularly for leases.

In less than one year since launching their fully online lease buyout platform, Lease End has doubled customer volume every six months. The platform can connect a lessee looking to buy out their leased car with competitive funding options like TD Bank. This allows clients to choose the financing and interest terms that best suit their needs rather than being locked into a manufacturer financing program. Lease End also offers customers options like Vehicle Service Contracts (VSC) and Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) insurance without a pushy upsell, and facilitates title transfer and registration for most states online. Or, for customers looking to sell their leased car, Lease End provides an online-only experience that gets eligible customers out of their leases without an in-person inspection.

Lease End empowers auto-lease owners with the technology to easily exit their lease. Lease End is a fast-growing, forward-thinking fintech company creating a better lease-end experience – one that’s more intuitive to a modern, informed consumer. Since incorporation in early 2021, Lease End’s mission has been to simplify the lease-end process and provide lease owners with the resources necessary to make educated and personalized decisions. Lease End enables users to take control over their end-of-lease options and make decisions that are truly best for them by providing innovative technology and by offering services that are centered around speed, convenience, and transparency.

