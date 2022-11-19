What I learnt travelling to Peru's Sacred Valley with my 70-year-old mum

peru andes hiking holiday mum and son family travel adventure Machu Picchu explora hotels - Jamie Lafferty

“The one thing I forgot to bring,” said my mother matter of factly, over breakfast in Explora’s upmarket Sacred Valley property, “is my She-Pee.”

I grew up listening to mum say these sorts of things with a frankness that some people find embarrassing. Nurse talk, the remnants of her old career. Sitting in the hotel’s very open restaurant, I found myself doing a sort of grin-shush, worried that other tourists might overhear.

Looking out to the titanic, muscular mountains surrounding the hotel, this near-mythic corner of Peru looks as impenetrable as it does beautiful. After breakfast, mum and I were to be led on a trek through some of this foreboding landscape and I was already beginning to fret over our prospects. Explora has based its property an hour east along the Sacred Valley’s floor from the Incan city of Ollantaytambo, and has designed several itineraries for hiking and learning something of the region’s remarkable history.

Living on the Ayrshire coast – very much at sea level – and having just turned 70, it was unclear quite how my mum would cope with any of it. The hotel sits around 9,200ft above sea level, and many of the outings climbed to yet higher elevations. To try and make the inconveniences of physics and biology less gruelling, our first outing was due to be entirely downhill, starting in Maras, passing its eponymous salt mine then returning to the valley floor. First, though, I needed to get mum ready.

It’s hard to settle into the role of parent-child, or perhaps child-parent. I have no kids – something my mother has never questioned, guilt-tripped, nor nagged me about – and so I have little in the way of parental experience. However, hiking in the Andes with sole care of a septuagenarian presents what I imagine are similar challenges.

Explora Sacred Valley Incan city Ollantaytambo travel holidays - ElOjoTorpe

Peru, which had one of the worst Covid mortality rates in the world, is understandably cautious when it comes to the virus, meaning mask-wearing was still compulsory indoors and recommended outside. This meant remembering a mask was on our pre-outing list, along with sunscreen, refilling the water bottle and – an entirely related query – finding out how many toilets we were likely to find while we were out.

More concerns followed. Our first hike was gloriously scenic, but the path was unsealed and unguarded. If mum clipped a stone, would her walking pole be enough to save her? Would it be better for me to walk in front, in the hope she could follow my footsteps, or behind so I could grab her if she fell? What about the edge? How close was she? Would the cactus below break her fall or just maim her more hideously on her way down the ravine? Why didn’t I check her insurance before we left? How would I tell my brother? How would I tell hers? Does she know I love her? And so on.

Thankfully, travelling with my mum is also a great adventure. When the chance of this trip came up, there was no way she was going to refuse. She backpacked from England to Morocco as a teenager in 1969, making friends from Germany and Turkey along the way. They are still friends now, wonderful people who opened their doors to us for holidays when I was a child and our family had no money.

She has always been capable of surprise and cares not that my work trips are often shambolic affairs with accommodation not settled before we’ve boarded a plane. This flexibility is no surprise to me – once, when taking my brother and I to school she decided on a whim to turn left and drive all the way to Newcastle for my granddad’s birthday instead. That remains one of the most exciting days of my life.

Explora Valle Sagrado hotel, Peru, Sacred Valley travel holidays luxury - Declercq

Staying at a hotel as mind-bendingly luxurious as Explora had been an incentive for her to come on the trip, but incidental compared to the golden carrot of seeing Machu Picchu. Getting there from the hotel was a surprisingly convoluted business, one of the reasons Explora does not include it in its lengthy list of daily activities. Most guests choose to spend the extra time and money and go anyway.

The mysterious Incan ruins stand alone as South America’s greatest archaeological prize, and while some guides and travelling hipsters will make passionate cases for other locations, Machu Picchu's outrageous location surely has all other pretenders cowering beneath its extraordinary peaks.

Machu Picchu Peru travel holidays - Getty

For all the world has changed since the mountain city was built in the 15th century, the pandemic represented the site’s greatest period of change since Hiram Bingham was led to it by indigenous farmers in 1911. It had an unwanted, though not unwarranted, reputation for over-tourism before the enforced breaks of 2020. Its old daily limit of 6,000 tourists still has not been restored, and it remains capped instead at 4,000.

For us, this represented a treat, a chance to wander the settlement’s ancient paths without fear of being decapitated by selfie sticks or trampled underfoot by rabid influencers, all the while able to really listen to our guide, Fatima, telling us about its blood-spattered history.

Of the facts she bestows on us, one of the most memorable was that the city was not called Machu Picchu, nor are either of the two peaks visitors tend to spend most of their day photographing and more generally ogling. Machu Picchu is simply the name of the highest nearby mountain. Mum seemed quietly delighted by it all – when the altitude allowed her to get words out at all.

hiking trek peru - Jamie Lafferty

“Put this down,” she said on the bus back to our train. “I was jumping for joy and excitement – just inside of course.” This obscene Britishness aside, the only downsides of travelling with her came in the moments when she was riddled with self-doubt, when she worried that she was being too slow, or an inconvenience, or somehow “so stupid” for not understanding a complicated immigration form. In those moments, I wished she could see herself as I do – not as a liability, but a hero.

Essentials

Jamie was a guest of Journey Latin America (020 8747 8315; jouneylatinamerica.com), which offers a 10-night holiday to Peru, staying four nights at Explora Valle Sagrado with time in Lima and Cusco, from £7,189 per person. The price includes flights from the UK, transfers, excursions including Machu Picchu, accommodation, full board and alcoholic beverages at Explora.