Learning To Live, Love And Laugh Again: Memoir WHEN THE TEARS DRY Inspires Hope After Divorce

Charleston, SC, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a social worker and the founder and director of a non-profit, Meredith Hawkins works tirelessly to give back and inspire others. But when her marriage fell apart, she felt lost, consumed by immeasurable pain and loss. Having studied composition and creative writing in college, she returned to the written word to process her feelings. Writing would prove to be a catharsis, allowing her to reflect not just on her own life but also on the lives of the less fortunate women she encountered while serving the unhoused on the streets of Arizona and Africa throughout her career. And in keeping with the theme of her lifelong commitment to serving the vulnerable, she shares her memoir to encourage women in the aftermath of divorce.

In When the Tears Dry, Hawkins relates her personal struggles alongside powerful stories of resilience from women she met while volunteering in her community and abroad. Exploring the highs and lows of the human experience from different perspectives, her expressions nurture the soul. Far from playing the victim, she shares the many lessons she has learned to illustrate how to get up, dust yourself off, and carry on. Both raw and uplifting, Hawkins’ empowering memoir will teach readers how to live, love and laugh again.

When the Tears Dry is available for purchase online at Amazon.com.

About the Author:

Meredith Hawkins has devoted her career to the field of social work, working with children and adolescents within the Arizona foster care system and mental health system as a child and family therapist. She is the founder and director of GIVE: Girls who Inspire, Volunteer and Empower, an organization devoted to helping connect women to volunteer opportunities within their community and in Africa. She is also the director of community outreach and strategic partnerships at Lilium Capital. She was the recipient of the Volunteer of the Year Award by the Phoenix Rescue Mission in 2014 and the recipient of the MASK Unity Finalist Award for Mothers Making a Difference in 2015. When not writing, she enjoys hiking, skiing and scuba diving. She lives in Arizona and Utah with her son.

