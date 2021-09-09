Learning Care Group Will Require Full COVID-19 Vaccination for Its Employees

Weekly COVID-19 Testing Required for Those Not Fully Vaccinated

NOVI, Mich., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In order to safeguard those in its school communities, early childhood education leader Learning Care Group (LCG) will require all of its employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 starting in October. Those who are not fully vaccinated will be required to undergo weekly testing.

The decision to require COVID-19 vaccination for its employees follows months of careful assessment and response to new developments in the pandemic, during which time LCG has strongly encouraged vaccination as part of a comprehensive education and awareness initiative. This measure adds a crucial level of protection to the extensive elevated protocols already implemented throughout LCG’s facilities as the company continues to take extreme care to prevent illness and maintain a healthy environment.

“As a leader in early childhood education and care, it’s our responsibility to ensure we’re doing everything we can to protect the well-being of our children, employees and school families,” said Mark Bierley, CEO, Learning Care Group. “Since the onset of the pandemic, our employees have stepped up to the most challenging circumstances with grace and heart, taking critical precautions to continue doing what we do best – preparing our children for a bright future. At LCG, providing the best possible care now includes taking the necessary step of requiring vaccination against COVID-19.”

The vaccine and testing requirements extend to all educators and other staff working at LCG’s preschools nationwide, as well as to employees working in the company’s offices and those working remotely. Learning Care Group will provide self-test kits on a weekly basis to employees who are not fully vaccinated. The company has compensated its employees for the time to get vaccinated and will continue the incentive program that accompanies its COVID-19 employee vaccination campaign.

Story continues

With health and safety paramount, LCG is abiding by mandates from state and local health and licensing authorities, taking abundant caution to protect its children and employees. The company has enhanced its already rigorous hygiene, cleaning, and sanitation protocols. Children and staff are screened upon arrival for symptoms, with temperatures taken. Wellness checks conducted throughout the day ensure that staff can respond accordingly if any potential sign of illness is detected. School parents who enter the building now stay in common areas rather than entering classrooms. At this time, masks are required indoors for all adults, regardless of vaccination status. Face coverings also are strongly recommended for children ages 2 and older. As part of the company’s overall commitment to health and safety, best practices are continually reviewed and refined as the pandemic evolves – the vaccination requirement being the most recent example.

About Learning Care Group, Inc.

Learning Care Group is a leader in early childhood education, with more than 50 years of experience in inspiring children to love learning. Headquartered in Novi, Mich., the company is the second largest for-profit early education and care provider in North America. Learning Care Group provides early education and care for children ages 6 weeks to 12 years through ten unique brands: Childtime Learning Centers, The Children’s Courtyard, Creative Kids Learning Centers, Everbrook Academy, La Petite Academy, Montessori Unlimited, Pathways Learning Academy, Tutor Time Child Care/Learning Centers, U-GRO Learning Centres and Young School. It operates approximately 1,000 schools (corporate and franchise) across 38 states, the District of Columbia and internationally, and has a capacity to serve approximately 150,000 children. Learning Care Group supports child development for infants to school-agers through a comprehensive, research-based curriculum in a safe, nurturing, and fun school environment. It empowers children to be ready for school, instills a lifelong love of learning, and provides a foundation for the future. Learning Care Group also offers early education and child care benefit programs for organizations, including onsite locations, as well as tuition benefit and back-up care programs in its community-based schools. For more information, please visit www.learningcaregroup.com

CONTACT: Lydia Cisaruk Learning Care Group 248.697.9140 lcisaruk@learningcaregroup.com



