Learner driver fails 59 theory tests before pass

Some pass first time... others not so much

A learner driver who failed the theory test 59 times before passing has been praised for their "amazing" commitment.

The person, who has not been named, spent £1,380 and around 60 hours on the process at a test centre in Redditch.

That is more than anyone else in Britain, but only just: another learner in Hull failed 57 tests, another in Guildford 55, and a driver in Tunbridge Wells fell short 53 times.

The AA said nerves always play a part but that "revision is key to success".

The figures from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) relate to learner drivers who passed during the first half of 2023.

Each theory attempt costs £23 and takes around an hour.

Camilla Benitz, managing director of AA Driving School - which has launched a revision app helping learners prepare for the test, said: "There's no doubt it's a tough test and these learners' commitment to passing is amazing.

"It's quite easy to underestimate the theory test," she said, urging the importance of revision.

Department for Transport figures show the pass rate for theory tests has fallen from 65% in the 2007-2008 financial year to 44% in 2022-2023.

Learners must pass the theory before they can book a practical driving test in the UK.

The theory test consists of 50 multiple-choice questions testing candidates' knowledge of the Highway Code and guidance on driving skills, for which at least 43 correct answers are required.

This is followed by a hazard perception test, which involves 14 video clips of driving situations.