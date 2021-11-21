What we learned from South Carolina’s win over Buffalo in Battle 4 Atlantis tournament

Three road games in, and South Carolina women’s basketball still hasn’t trailed when away from Colonial Life Arena.

The No. 1 Gamecocks (4-0) pieced together another strong showing in an 88-60 victory over Buffalo (1-1) Saturday to open up play in the Bad Boy Mowers Women’s Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in Paradise Island, Bahamas.

With the win, South Carolina advances to a top-10 matchup against No. 9 Oregon at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. The Ducks (3-0) defeated Oklahoma 98-93 in their first game of the weekend.

Here’s what we learned about the Gamecocks Saturday night.

Gamecocks’ post players are dominant

Aliyah Boston, averaging 9.3 points per game through the Gamecocks’ first three contests, was due for her 2021-22 breakout performance. The AP preseason All-American felt the energy flowing in the first half against Buffalo.

Boston scored 19 points in the first half, shooting 7 of 12 from the field and connecting on 5 of 6 attempts from the free-throw line. Syracuse transfer Kamilla Cardoso added 6 points in 10 minutes off the bench in the first half.

The Gamecocks dominated the Bulls in the post, creating lanes for Boston and Cardoso throughout the game. Cardoso finished the game with a double-double (12 points, 10 rebounds), while Boston tallied 23 points and seven boards.

South Carolina scored 48 points in the paint Saturday.

Henderson remains clutch from the 3-point line

Point guard Destanni Henderson entered Saturday’s game shooting 63.6% (7 of 11) from behind the arc, and the senior point guard continued to capitalize on her opportunities against Buffalo.

Henderson was 4-6 on 3-point shots Saturday, improving her 3-point percentage to 64.7% through the Gamecocks’ first four games. She finished Saturday’s game with 14 points.

Last season, Henderson went 41.4% from behind and landed in the Gamecocks’ record books for the eighth-best 3-point percentage in school history.

South Carolina capitalizes on depth

South Carolina’s deep roster was on full display against Buffalo.

The Gamecocks’ bench produced 38 points Saturday, highlighted by Cardoso’s 12 in 16 minutes. Laeticia Amihere, who scored 10 points in South Carolina’s win over Clemson, added 5 points against Buffalo in 16 minutes of action.

With freshman point guard Raven Johnson out for the season due to a knee injury, Amihere and sophomore Eniya Russell both took over back-up point guard duties behind Henderson at various points throughout the game.

Saniya Rivers was the last Gamecock freshman left to debut and saw her first minutes of the regular season in the first quarter against Buffalo. Rivers hit a 3-point shot for her first collegiate bucket and finished the night with 7 points. Fellow freshman Bree Hall added 5 points, with Destiny Littleton (4 points), Russell (4 points) and Elysa Wesolek (1 point) also contributing.

Next USC women’s basketball game

Who: South Carolina vs. Oregon/Oklahoma

When: 2:30 p.m. Sunday

Where: Imperial Arena in Paradise Island, Bahamas

Watch: Streaming on FloHoops