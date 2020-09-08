I learned to roller skate during a pandemic — and healed trauma along the way

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

During a pandemic that has everyone worried about germs, finding Lysol is hard. But finding a pair of roller skates? Now that’s even harder.

Roller skating has become the “it-girl” pastime for Gen-Zers and millennials in quarantine — and it’s all thanks to TikTok. If you swipe through the app for just a minute or two, you will inevitably come across a roller-skating video. In these mesmerizing and oddly soothing clips, skaters glide with fluid, weightless movements set to song. They look joyful and at peace, even amid the current chaos in the world. As a viewer, you can’t help but want to capture that feeling, along with the childlike bliss of roller skating.

So how hard is it to become an ethereal woman on eight wheels? Well, when you first put on roller skates, you will look more like a baby deer on a slippery patch of ice. Each step is wobbly and uncertain and, frankly, terrifying. You’ll scoot along the pavement in jolts of terror rather than effortlessly glide. And you’ll fall. Oh, you will fall.

One month ago, when I strapped on roller skates for the first time ever, I expected to fall. But my hardest fall wasn’t a blacktop, skinned-knee tumble. It was down a hole of buried childhood trauma I didn’t expect to dig up due to an innocent TikTok trend.

I meant for this story to be a silly documentation of my attempts to be a “cool teen” at the ripe old age of 28. Instead, it turned into therapy.

The roller skating resurgence on TikTok stems from several magnetizing skaters, most notably Ana Coto, who has more than 2.2 million followers on the platform. Timing also has something to do with it. After all, roller skating is the perfect solo hobby for a slightly apocalyptic world.

In quarantine, many adults reverted back to carefree childhood hobbies to cope. From puzzles to tie-dye to model building, social distancing has brought on many childlike ways to kill time. And, that includes roller skating.

“There has definitely been an uptick over recent months — and we’ve been hustling to keep up with demand,” Impala Skates CEO Matt Hill says of the popularity of roller skating. Impala is arguably at the forefront of affordable roller skates for Gen-Z and millennials. “Even since quarantine has lifted in the U.S., we’ve only seen demand grow, which shows there is a huge movement beyond just the quarantine and COVID.”

Hill adds, “We love that skating is helping people get through lockdown, keep healthy and stay connected as a community during a time that can otherwise feel quite isolating.”

This rekindling of childhood passions, including rollerskating, is arguably the result of copious spare time coupled with the sudden shock of mortality a global pandemic can bring. Arguably, it’s a coping mechanism for an uncertain world, allowing you to retreat to a place that’s full of comforting memories and carefree bliss.

I have never felt particularly connected to my childhood, let alone any childhood hobbies. I always tell people I was raised to be a “mini adult,” with behavior expectations and strict rules that didn’t encourage childhood exploration or typical rambunctious behavior. I grew up sheltered from other kids besides my sister, never going to playgroups and rarely seeing friends outside of school.