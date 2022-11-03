What we learned about NC State basketball in exhibition win ahead of Monday opener

Just five minutes into N.C. State’s exhibition game against Lees-McRae, it seemed that N.C. State stuff would follow it into a new men’s basketball season.

Guard Jarkel Joiner, a graduate transfer who played at Mississippi, was grabbing his right shoulder after making a 3-pointer. Though he didn’t appear to be in intense pain, he was in front of the Wolfpack bench telling coach Kevin Keatts to take him out of the game.

For a program that lost its starting center Manny Bates 57 seconds into the opener a year ago, and lost starting guard Devon Daniels after just 12 games two years ago, the sight of another starter heading to the trainer, for a fleeting minute, it was understandably to expect the worst.

But it’s a new season. Joiner was back in the lineup less than 90 seconds after leaving the floor, and the Pack dominated its NCAA Division II opponent the way it should in these type of games, 107-59 at PNC Arena on Wednesday.

Here’s what we learned from N.C. State’s win:

Turning teams over

The Pack created an average of 12.7 turnovers per game last season, which tied Wake Forest for fourth in the ACC. And that was primarily just from its halfcourt defense because Keatts chose not to press as much with a limited bench.

They should again be among the top of the league this season because their full court pressure will again be their trademark. Against Lees-McRae, the Pack jumped out to a 11-0 lead with nine of those points coming off turnovers. The Bobcats finished with 21 turnovers.

Keatts can go 10-11 deep into the bench, if need be, to keep his players fresh.

Backcourt mates

Joiner and guard Terquavion Smith showed they can co-exist in the backcourt without a hitch in the offense. Joiner is a 6-foot-1 point guard who doesn’t need to be ball dominant to be effective. He finished with 11 points, six assists and no turnovers.

Smith had 18 points and seven assists and played well whether on or off the ball in their halfcourt sets.

Keep an eye on the boards

Rebounding wasn’t exactly a problem against the undersized Bobcats, the Pack outrebounded them 54-38, it will be something they have to consistently do as a team. N.C. State finished 14th in the ACC last season with a minus-2.8 rebounding margin.

NCSU doesn’t have a dominant rebounder on its roster. And against comparable competition it will likely play with a lineup that will make it the undersized team.

LaSalle transfer Jack Clark, a 6-foot-8 forward who will play the 4 spot in the lineup, will be somewhat of a barometer in how well the Pack does on the boards. He had 10 points and nine rebounds against Lees-McRae.