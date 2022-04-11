What we learned about Kanye, Pete Davidson and more from the Kardashians' new show

Yvonne Villarreal
·8 min read

It's up for debate whether the Kardashian-Jenner family's brief absence from reality TV has made the heart grow fonder, especially since their flagship E! series began to fizzle near the end. But one thing's for certain: There's still plenty of keeping up to do with the headlines they inspire.

When it was announced the family (matriarch Kris and daughters Kourtney, Kim , Khloé, Kylie and Kendall) would be transferring fish bowls — moving from E!, their TV home base since 2007, to Hulu — one had to wonder how the new iteration of their reality TV series would reignite our curiosity with the once marginally famous family that have become titans of pop culture.

Premiering April 14, with new episodes released every Thursday, "The Kardashians" quickly reminds viewers how much the family's status has changed since their unpolished TV debut, with a production style to match. The opening moments of the premiere feature sweeping drone shots that swerve in and out of each family member's location (sprawling homes, swanky offices) as they prepare to visit Kim's home for a "BBQ" (a.k.a. a catered lunch of hamburgers, chicken fingers, French fries, macaroni and cheese in chafing dishes). While a pregnant Kylie makes a solo appearance at the family gathering — still managing to keep a low profile — Kendall is mostly absent from the big debut because she had COVID-19 at the time.

"Guys, can you believe this is Day One [of shooting]?" Kim asks her family.

"I know, I have a little anxiety about it," Khloé says. "Just like: What the f— are we doing again?"

If you're asking the same question as Khloé, we saw the first two episodes made available to press. Here's what stood out:

1. Cleaning up with the Kardashians? Yes, please.

On the first day of filming, while Kim is awaiting the arrival of her family for the "BBQ" at her home, she talks about what her priorities have been as of late: studying for the bar and law school, her shapewear line Skims, and being a mom.

"To me, that's so exciting, is just that side of our lives," she says. "People don't see, like, I cleaned out the play room today — like, that kind of stuff makes me horny, to literally clean out my f— playroom. I'm insane. Like, any mom will get that."

But there's no footage of Kim cleaning the playroom. And those of us who are also avid viewers of "Get Organized With the Home Edit" want the deep cut.

2. Sex tape déjà vu

A few minutes in, the new series quickly echoes "Keeping Up With the Kardashians'" first episode.

Nearly 15 years ago, in the season premiere of their E! series, Kim worried about having to answer questions about a 2002 sex tape she made with then-boyfriend Ray J, which had leaked just months prior, during an upcoming appearance on "The Tyra Banks Show." When Kourtney mock-interviews Kim and asks why she made the tape, Kim playfully, if honestly, responds: “Because I was horny and I felt like it.”

Fast-forward to present day (well, last fall), as Kim's son, Saint, approaches her with his tablet. While playing a Roblox game, an animated image of her famous crying face has appeared in a pop-up ad. Looking it over, Kim learns it's advertising alleged unseen footage from the sex tape.

While trying to pack for her upcoming "Saturday Night Live" hosting appearance, Kim's gathered in her closet with mom, Kris, and sisters Khloé and Kourtney while she connects by phone with her team, including lawyer Marty Singer, to figure out how to handle the matter.

"I'll sue for nominal damages. The message is more important than the dollars, at this point," Kim says to Singer over the phone. "I don't want it to be copied. I have four kids. I can't go through this again. This was like 20 years ago. I'm not going to go through this again. I know the right attorneys this time. I know exactly what to do this time.... I have all the time, all the money, and all of the resources to burn them all to the ground."

"Didn't we deal with this the first season of 'Keeping Up...'?" Khloé says while Kim is on the phone. "This is a good omen, you guys ... talking about your sex tape in the first season. I feel like we're back to Day One."

3. The ebbs and flows of Kim and Kanye's relationship

The series arrives after a tumultuous stretch of headlines involving the dynamic between Kim and Kanye West, who has legally changed his name to Ye. Kim filed for divorce last year after nearly seven years of marriage. (The divorce was finalized in March.) West has, in recent weeks, voiced his displeasure with his ex-wife's new relationship with "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson. Last month, West made headlines when he released a music video for his song “Eazy,” which included scenes of him kidnapping and beheading a claymation lookalike of Davidson. The video’s lyrics read, “God saved me from that crash, just so I could beat Pete Davidson’s ass.”

In the first two episodes of "The Kardashians," Kim and Kanye are on good terms. (While West doesn't appear in the first two episodes, he's mentioned and communicates with Kim over the phone.) With her "Saturday Night Live" duties on the horizon, Kim muses that it might be fun if Kanye was the musical guest to promote his new album, but then ponders: "Do I want my own moment?"

"Kanye and I are still going through a divorce now," she says in a confessional interview. "We're just trying to figure it out — how to be good parents to our kids together, of how to be good friends to each other. Ultimate goal, no matter what, is just happiness and following that, whatever that looks like ... this is my first time [hosting 'SNL'] and I kind of want this to be about me, and not about 'How are they going to react to each other?'"

Ultimately, Kim does it on her own, while still seeking Kanye's input. As Kim works on crafting her "SNL" monologue, West puts her in touch with friend Dave Chappelle, who also connects Kim with comedian Michelle Wolf. (Kim solicits help from others, including Amy Schumer.)

"Kanye is in New York to support me, but we also have, like, set some serious boundaries," she says. "Kanye and I are staying in separate hotels. I've been really clear with him, as far as like where we stand in our relationship — just super drama-free is the vibe for this week."

4. Pete Davidson

The trailer for the new series teases the developing relationship between Kim and Davidson, but the episodes made available to press don't delve into the pair much. The first mention of Davidson comes half-way through the first episode, before romance was in the air. Kim says she ran into him at last fall's Met Gala and expressed her anxiety about hosting "SNL," to which he offered her some assurance: "Can you read cue cards? You're good," she recalled him saying.

5. Kourtney and Travis

Kourtney may have grown tired of living her life in front of the cameras on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," but she seems to be putting in the work for the new series. Her romance with Travis Barker — particularly, the handsy moments — is on full display, just as it has been on their respective social media accounts in the time since their relationship began last year. At one point, during a viewing of a potential future home together, Kourtney straddles Travis on a patio sofa as the real estate agent awkwardly tries to remove himself from the situation.

"I'm actually grateful that my kids can see a loving, affectionate relationship because they haven't seen that their whole lives," Kourtney says of their penchant for PDA.

Aside from their alfresco loving, the couple will be sharing their IVF process as they try to have a child. Kourtney talks about her frustrations with the medications she's been put on: "Every single person on social media is always like, 'Kourtney's pregnant,' 'Kourtney's pregnant,' 'Kourtney's gained so much weight.' And I'm like, it's so rude to comment on people when you have no idea what they're actually going through." Meanwhile, Travis' elaborate, secret plan to propose to Kourtney along the Santa Barbara shore will get plenty of airtime — which seems like a distant memory following this week's news that the couple visited a wedding chapel in Las Vegas in a practice ceremony of sorts. (There is no wedding license.)

6. Khloé and Tristan

The on-again, off-again pair are on friendly, co-parenting terms as the season opens — though Thompson voices his hope at repairing their romantic relationship. In one exchange between the two at Thompson's home, he acknowledges that he has to work at regaining her trust. (In December, Thompson fathered a child with another woman.)

And that's just two episodes! At least we can count on the story moving faster than it did in the last days of "Keeping Up."

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Young Canadiens fan forced to leave Leafs game after Suzuki gifts him a stick

    Nick Suzuki's generous act sort of backfired on him.

  • Vancouver Canucks sign goaltender Spencer Martin to one-way, two-year deal

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have signed goaltender Spencer Martin to a two-year, one-way contract. The one-way deal suggests Martin is a strong candidate to back up starter Thatcher Demko next season. The 26-year-old Martin played three games with Vancouver earlier this season, posting a 1-0-2 record with a 1.59 goals-against average and .958 save percentage. He made 33 saves in a 4-1 victory over Winnipeg on Jan. 27 to earn his first career NHL win. The six-foot-three, 191-pound goaltende

  • Brian Elliott makes 28 saves, Lightning beat Sabres 5-0

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brian Elliott made 28 saves, Corey Perry and Ondrej Palat had goals 17 seconds apart in the first period and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-0 on Sunday night. Brandon Hagel, Nikita Kucherov and Ross Colton also scored to help the Lightning move past Boston into third place in the Atlantic Division. Tampa Bay had lost four straight (0-2-2) and avoided its first five-game losing streak since Mar. 2-10, 2014. Buffalo's Craig Anderson stopped 23 shots. Elliott s

  • Vegas stays in playoff hunt with 6-1 win over Arizona

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brayden McNabb scored a goal and assisted on two others and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-1 on Saturday night. With the win, the Knights moved within two points of third-place Los Angeles in the Pacific Division. Both Vegas and LA have nine games remaining. The Knights, who have won six of their last seven, moved into an eighth-place tie with Dallas in the Western Conference, each with 84 points. Dallas, however, has two games in hand. Zach Whitecloud, Max

  • Golfer Gary Player sparks controversy by wearing Saudi-branded sweatshirt at Masters

    The 86th Masters is just a day old and controversies are already brewing.

  • Canadian swim team adjusting to life without longtime head coach Ben Titley

    Ryan Mallette is undoubtedly the busiest person at the pool in Victoria this week as the national trials continue. He's trying to get up to speed with all the tasks that come with now being the interim head coach of Canada's swimming team. In what can only be described as an abrupt and unexpected end to Ben Titley's tenure as head coach for a decade after his contract wasn't renewed at the beginning of March, Mallette is getting acquainted with the top role. "I feel like I've adjusted well. It w

  • Game on! Cat Lake First Nation receives 2 dozen bags of hockey gear

    Hockey players in Cat Lake First Nations in northwestern Ontario have some sweet new hockey gear with the help of donations from players in the south. Mikinaakoos Children's Fund and WestJet teamed up to donate around 25 bags of equipment to the community, with the help of North Star Air. Clifford Comber is the manager of Materials Eastern Canada at WestJet, and is originally from Thunder Bay, Ont. Comber said it all started when his own children outgrew their hockey equipment and he was trying

  • Florida Panthers win 7th straight, beating Predators 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Anton Lundell scored the game-winning goal in the second period, and the Florida Panthers beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 Saturday night for their seventh straight victory. Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling scored empty-net goals 17 seconds apart, and Carter Verhaeghe also had a goal, and Forsling had an assist as Florida split the season series with Nashville. Rookie goalie Spencer Knight made 24 saves for a victory in his fourth straight appearance. Knight made a

  • Bruins move ahead of Lighting in Atlantic with 2-1 OT win

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Charlie Coyle scored 3:37 into overtime to give the Boston Bruins a 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday night. Coyle picked up a loose puck to the right of Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy, came out in front and scored on a quick wrist shot. Jake DeBrusk scored the other goal for Boston, which got 28 saves from Linus Ullmark. The Bruins improved to 8-3 in their last 11 games. Pierre-Édouard Bellemare had the only goal for Tampa Bay, which is 0-2-2 in its past

  • Nico Hischier helps New Jersey Devils beat Dallas Stars 3-1

    DALLAS (AP) — Nico Hischier and Pavel Zacha scored 10 seconds apart in the third period, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Saturday. Ty Smith also scored in the third for New Jersey, which had dropped five in a row. Fabian Zetterlund had two assists, and Nico Daws made 27 saves. Dallas defenseman Ryan Suter scored his 100th career goal 13:31 into the second. Jake Oettinger made 20 stops, but the Stars (40-27-4) missed out on a chance to strengthen their playoff positioning i

  • Canada's Dion wins short track world gold, Hamelin career ends with relay bronze

    MONTREAL — Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. "It is one of the best things that happened to me," Hamelin said in a

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks rout Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice and had two assists to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-1 victory over Vegas on Wednesday night, snapping a five-game winning streak for the Golden Knights. The victory gave the Canucks' slim playoff hopes a boost as they chase a Western Conference wild card. Both the Golden Knights and Canucks are on the outside looking in, with Vancouver in desperation mode. Vegas (82 points) is one point behind eighth-place Dallas, while the Canucks (76) are sev

  • Power signs with Sabres as Michigan to NHL exodus begins

    Owen Power is trading in Michigan maize and blue for the blue and gold of the Buffalo Sabres, and he is far from the only Wolverine making the leap to the NHL. The Michigan exodus is underway less than 24 hours after the loaded Wolverines were knocked out of the Frozen Four short of a national title. Before Power inked his deal with Buffalo on Friday, teammates Kent Johnson and Nick Blankenburg signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Matty Beniers and Brendan Brisson might not be too far behind i

  • Leaked WhatsApp messages show reason behind IceDogs owners' suspension

    The IceDogs were fined and their owners suspended due to inappropriate messages.

  • Short track legend Charles Hamelin helps Canada win relay bronze at worlds in final race of career

    Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. "It is one of the best things that happened to me," Hamelin said in a statement.

  • Avalanche win sixth game straight with 2-1 shootout win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — It was one of those games that was a shame to see decided by a shootout, as both the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers seemed to already be playing playoff-level hockey. Nathan MacKinnon scored the shootout winner and had his team’s lone goal in regulation as the Avalanche won their sixth straight, getting past the Oilers 2-1 on Saturday. Darcy Kuemper made 49 saves for the Avalanche (52-14-6) who are 11-1-1 in their last 13 games and tied a franchise record with their 52nd win o

  • 24-hour hockey game in Edmonton raises funds for young adults with cancer

    Kids and coaches were up all night Friday playing hockey in Edmonton to raise money for young adults living with cancer. The initiative was inspired by Matt Cook, a former Alberta Junior Hockey League player from Edmonton who died of cancer in 2010. The game — which took place at the Canadian Athletic Club from 6:00 p.m. Friday to 6:00 p.m. Saturday — is a tribute to Cook and a great experience for the young players, said Tammy Coley, chairperson of the 24-hour Charity Challenge Game. "That's pr

  • Why the Raptors have the potential to be more than a feel-good story

    The increased physicality of the playoffs should work in the Raptors' favour.

  • President of Belarus bloodied after taking stick to face in hockey game

    The incident involving Alexander Lukashenko was deemed to be accidental and the opposing player will not face any off-ice consequences.

  • CBC to remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage through 2032

    The Olympics are set to travel from France to Australia over the next decade. In between, there might even be a stop in Canada. And throughout it all, CBC and Radio-Canada will remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage. CBC/Radio-Canada announced a new partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday that features exclusive Olympic broadcast rights for the network through the 2032 Brisbane Games. The current deal had been set to expire at the conclusion of Paris 2024. Chri