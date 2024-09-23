What we learned from Kansas City Chiefs’ dramatic 22-17 road win vs. Atlanta Falcons

The Kansas City Chiefs are still undefeated. And they have their defense to thank for that.

KC held on for a 22-17 road victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday night to improve to 3-0, as the defense had two dramatic stands in the fourth quarter.

The Chiefs stopped the Falcons on two plays from the 5-yard line to preserve a five-point lead with four minutes left, then stopped them again on their final drive.

On fourth-and-1 with 56 seconds left on the Chiefs’ 13, linebacker Nick Bolton sprinted through the line and tackled Falcons running back Bjian Robinson for a 3-yard loss. Linebacker Leo Chenal also got an assist on the tackle.

The great escape came on a night when the offense gained yardage but couldn’t finish drives. The Chiefs were 2 for 7 on third downs of two or less, consistently stalling during the most critical moments.

It also was an off night for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who had some uncharacteristic bouts of inaccuracy, especially early.

Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice had a career day, though. He registered a personal-best 12 catches for 110 yards with a touchdown, providing the Chiefs their most consistent offensive production.

The Falcons led 14-13 at halftime thanks to its explosive-at-times passing game.

Atlanta quarterback Kirk Cousins completed 8 of 11 passes before the break but made the most of them, averaging 11.6 yards per attempt with help from a 50-yard deep pass to tight end Kyle Pitts.

Mahomes wasn’t at his best during that same period.

After leaving his first pass short to Rice, Mahomes continued to fight his accuracy in the first two quarters, going 17 for 27 for the same 128 yards as Cousins. Mahomes also had an interception, though, underthrowing Justin Watson in the end zone on a blitz as safety Justin Simmons picked it off.

The Chiefs defense helped close the gap late with a standout play in the final minute of the second quarter. Chiefs defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton forced his way back toward Cousins, colliding with Cousins’ arm to cause a fluttering pass that Chiefs safety Chamarri Conner intercepted.

Following a quick lateral — Conner pitched it to cornerback Jaylen Watson, who gained another 12 yards — KC was set up in field-goal range. Harrison Butker knocked through a 44-yarder with six seconds left to trim Atlanta’s lead to one.

It was another quiet half for Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who had two receptions for 4 yards while targeted just twice. Kelce finished with four catches for 30 yards.

The Chiefs will play on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers at 3:25 p.m. Central on Sunday, Sept. 29.