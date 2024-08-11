What we learned about Dallas Cowboys, QB Trey Lance in preseason loss to Rams

The Trey Lance experiment was front and center for the Dallas Cowboys in their preseason opening 13-12 loss to the Los Angeles Rams Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

The Rams went ahead with the game’s lone touchdown with 4 seconds left on the clock.

Backup quarterback Cooper Rush got the start for the Cowboys as Dak Prescott and host of veterans were held out of the game for precautionary reasons.

Rush threw a 43-yard bomb to receiver Jalen Brooks, setting up a 30-yard field goal by Brandon Aubrey in his only series of work.

Lance, a disappointing 2021 first-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers who was acquired for a fourth-round pick last August, went the rest of the way for the Cowboys.

The Cowboys are trying to see if Lance can compete with Rush for the backup job in 2024.

His major issue is a lack of experience dating back to college at North Dakota State.

That showed up against the Rams, but there were plenty things to like about Lance’s play, especially his ability to run and throw on the move.

But he doesn’t always see things as fast as needed or throw with the right touch or accuracy.

It was all on display on the opening drive of the game as the Cowboys started Lance off with a nice 6-yard throw to Brooks.

Lance showed his athleticism with a 19-yard scramble, giving the Cowboys a first down at the 12.

After a third-down pass to Jalen Moreno-Cropper came up 1-yard short of the first down, the Cowboys gave Lance a chance on fourth-and-1 from the 3.

But he missed a wide open Moreno-Cropper in the left corner of the end zone when sailed a pass out of bounds.

It would prove to be that kind of day early for Lance, who sprinkled in some good throws with some bad misses.

An overthrow to Cam Johnson down the sideline in the fourth quarter was another notable one he would like to have back.

But with the game tied at 6-6 midway through the fourth quarter, Lance started to heat up.

Passes of 12 and 26 yards to Kelvin Harmon were followed a by 6-yard pas to Johnson as Lance had the Cowboys on the move.

He was eventually undone by a drop on third down by Racy McBath.

A 38-yard field goal by Brandon Aubrey, his third of the game, gave the Cowboys their first lead of the game with 6:08 remaining.

Lance’s final stats were mediocre at best.

He finished the game going 25-41 for 188 yards.

This is just the beginning of what will be an extended look at Lance throughout the preseason.

It will resume next Saturday at the Las Vegas Raiders before the Aug. 24 preseason final at home against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Brandon Aubrey is still good but not perfect

Aubrey had the finest first season in NFL history. He made his first 35 attempts, an NFL record for makes without a miss to start a career.

He led the league in field goals with 36 and was 10 for 10 from 50 yards or longer.

Aubrey picked up where he left off against the Rams, nailing field goals of 30, 36, 38 and 52 yards.

But Aubrey proved human when he missed a seemingly impossible attempt from 65 yards in the third quarter.

Aubrey’s longest make in 2023 was 60 yards.

Overshown looks fast and ready

Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown was on a pitch count in his first action since suffering a torn ACL last year in preseason, ending a what was hoped to be promising rookie season.

The third-round pick from Texas made the most of action against the Rams and flashed the speed and athleticism that has the Cowboys excited about what he will bring to the defense in 2024.

Overshown played just one series but had three tackles, including a solid tackle on running back Boston Scott on the edge that showed his speed and strength.

Turnover life after Dan Quinn

The Cowboys led the league in getting turnovers the past three seasons under defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

If one game is an indication, the turnovers still have a place in the Dallas defense, even with Quinn now the head coach of the Washington Commanders.

The Cowboys recorded four interceptions against Rams quarterback Stetson Bennett: one by safety Markquese Bell, one by cornerback Eric Scott, one by safety Julius Wood and one by linebacker Brock Mogenson in the fourth quarter.

Bell should have had two interceptions. He dropped one in the end zone on the Rams opening drive, which led to a field goal.

But it was a strong outing for Bell, who is back at his natural position of safety after playing undersized at linebacker last year under Quinn.