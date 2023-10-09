What we learned from the Chiefs (and Travis Kelce) in a 27-20 win vs. Minnesota Vikings

Patrick Mahomes displayed heroics on an ankle injury in Super Bowl LVII.

On Sunday, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had his own standout performance on a bum leg, overcoming a first-half ankle injury to lead KC to a 27-20 road victory over the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Kelce, after going down on a non-contact play in the second quarter, was questionable to return after halftime with an ailing right ankle.

He ran out of the locker room just after the break, though, rejoining the Chiefs in the third quarter.

They needed him, too.

Kelce leaped to pull down a two-handed third-down conversion for one of his most impressive catches of the year, then later finished the drive with a four-yard touchdown reception before tossing the ball high in the air to celebrate.

That gave the Chiefs a 27-13 lead ... which would be just enough.

Minnesota pulled to within 27-20 before KC’s defense turned away two late possessions. One stand was on a fourth-and-11, when a Kirk Cousins pass fell incomplete. A flag was initially thrown on Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed for pass interference, but officials picked it up, later seemingly ruling the pass was uncatchable.

The Vikings had one desperation drive left late, but with 5 seconds left, Mike Danna sacked Cousins to eliminate a potential Hail Mary completion.

Kelce had 10 catches for 67 yards with his touchdown, playing without Taylor Swift in attendance for the first time in three weeks.

The Chiefs couldn’t have had a better start.

KC’s defense delivered a big play on Minnesota’s first play from scrimmage, as safety Justin Reid popped tight end Josh Oliver to force a fumble that Bryan Cook recovered.

Mahomes was methodical on the ensuing drive, as the Chiefs used a solid running game and short passes to complete a 45-yard touchdown march — capped by an Isiah Pacheco one-yard run.

The teams still entered halftime tied at 13, as each offense was efficient in the opening 30 minutes while possessing it four times each.

The Chiefs (4-1) will play host to the Denver Broncos at 7:15 p.m. Central on Thursday, Oct. 12.