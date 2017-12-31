What we learned about Canada in WJC preliminary round

After blasting Denmark 8-0 on Saturday, Team Canada grabbed seven of a possible eight points and wrapped up top spot in Group A with a near blemish-free 3-0-1 record through the preliminary round at the 2018 world juniors. A relatively smooth first four contests yielded wins against Finland, Slovakia and the Danes, while a shootout loss to the U.S. during the outdoor game — after giving up two, two-goal leads — was the club’s only scuff on its record so far.

The real tournament begins when the medal round does and, just as most predicted prior to the event, Canada finds itself alongside Team USA, Finland and Sweden as the standout contenders to take gold. A few questions have been answered for Canada, factors that will continue to be the keys to its chances of climbing back to the top of the WJC podium.

Here are three things we’ve learned about the Canadians, and their place in the 2018 WJC so far:

For the first time in a long time, goaltending isn’t a concern

(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch) More

It seems the largest cloud hanging over Canada’s gold medal chances every tournament the past decade or so is its goaltending. Carey Price was the last true No. 1 they’ve had entering the tournament and, since then, the position has proved at times to be the country’s Achilles heel. This time around, however, Carter Hart gives Canada the best starter in the tournament and one who came into the 2018 event as the hottest junior-aged goaltender on the planet.