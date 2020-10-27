Learn here, stay here: UNB project sets sights on student retention

It's a common reality for New Brunswick: students grow up here, get their university education here, then leave to work in other provinces.

The University of New Brunswick is pushing for a deeper understanding of the factors that influence student retention and is conducting a comprehensive analysis aimed at this issue and its effect on the labour market.

Funded by the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, the university's New Brunswick Institute for Research, Data and Training will work with two provincial departments, Education and Post-Secondary Education, on an analysis of New Brunswick students, their educational experiences and their transition into the workforce.

Using multiple sources of linked individual data on school experience, post-secondary education and subsequent labour market outcomes, the project will evaluate the return on investment of public education for individuals and for New Brunswick.

A key component will be the examination of student retention, as well as how the province keeps its post-secondary graduates here and engaged in productive employment.

"Provincial governments make large investments in public education, which are expected to result in increased earning power for individuals and communities" as well as non-financial benefits such as "improved health behaviour and lower crime rates," McDonald said.

But because the returns can accrue many years after the investment in education, many jurisdictions find it difficult to evaluate new educational programs, policies and projects, he said.

"This can be additionally complicated in a small province like New Brunswick, where a substantial percentage of students who go through the New Brunswick education system end up working in other provinces."

René Arseneault, the MP for Madawaska-Restigouche and parliamentary secretary to the minister for ACOA, said the UNB project will offer insight into current labour market pressures and future labour availability.

"Overall, the information collected for this report could have a valuable impact on future educational programming that will benefit this region's economy for years to come," he said.

The federal government, through ACOA, is contributing $137,775 to the project.