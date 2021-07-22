Learn to make meals in your microwave in just minutes

microwave

Microwaves are game-changers for kitchens big and small. They’re super-efficient when you need a quick and easy meal, and they don’t take up a lot of space. Whether you’re already a microwave owner or a soon-to-be microwave meal maestro, try these 3 delicious foods you can easily make in a microwave!

Microwave mac ‘n cheese with bacon bits

For microwave mac ’n cheese, just put your macaroni noodles in a mug with some water and a pinch of salt and microwave for 3 minutes.

Then, add milk, bacon bits, and shredded cheese and stir it all together before microwaving again for another minute.

Feel free to top off your microwaved mac ‘n cheese with some chopped green onion for a little extra flavor!

Microwaved hard taco shells

Microwaves come in super handy on Taco Tuesday!

If you need some hard taco shells on short notice, you can easily transform flour tortillas into hard shells using your microwave.

Just fold up your flour tortilla inside of a microwave-safe cup and microwave for 2 minutes. The soft flour tortilla will harden into a folded shell shape. All that’s left is to fill it up with delicious taco fixings!

Microwave cinnamon rolls

For a quick and easy microwave dessert, take some premade cinnamon roll dough and place a single serving inside of a mug.

Then, pop that mug into the microwave for 1 minute and you’ve got yourself a personal-sized cinnamon roll! Drizzle with some frosting for that little extra something special.

