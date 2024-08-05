‘I learn a lot from him’ – Bennacer in conversation with Baresi at training

AC Milan have published a video showing Ismael Bennacer in conversation with club legend Franco Baresi while away on the tour of the USA.

While Bennacer’s future seems to be up in the air at the moment he has played a leading role in the preseason friendlies so far and that should continue against Barcelona, even if he did train separately over the weekend due to a knock.

The Algerian has looked very bright during Milan’s pre-season so far and following what was a tough 2023-24 season, he will be looking for more consistency this upcoming campaign. As highlighted by Andrea Longoni, he could be like a new signing.

Milan showed a video of Bennacer greeting Baresi on their social media profiles, with the Algerian then commenting: “I learn a lot from him, even from a simple good morning.”