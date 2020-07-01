You Can Learn a Lot from Crossword Puzzles, Even as the Person Making Them

Rebecca Tulis

Sure, my main concern when writing crosswords is that solvers have a good time. But I have to admit that it's fun to learn new things from crosswords too, whether I'm writing one or solving one. Here are the three most interesting things I learned from writing a few of the Daily Beast’s puzzles in June. (Some spoilers ahead!)

Tuesday, June 9, 9-Across: The clue [Scary weather events whose season is now starting in the Great Plains] leads to the answer TORNADOES. I thought tornado season was in the fall; I think I thought that because of "The Wizard of Oz." Does that even take place in autumn, or is it summer? So much still to learn...

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Thursday, June 11, 14-Across: The clue [Hawaii's is "Ua Mau ke Ea o ka 'Aina i ka Pono," first spoken by 12-Across's grandson, which translates as "The life of the land is perpetuated in righteousness"] leads to the answer STATE MOTTO. I didn't know the motto, nor did I know that it also appears, along with an image of King Kamehameha I, on Hawaii's state quarter.

Sunday, June 14, 29-Down: The clue [2019 Australian Open winner, or the city she was born in] leads to the answer OSAKA, as in Naomi Osaka. Interesting! I follow tennis, but if I ever knew this factoid I'd forgotten it.

Learning anything fun from these? Tweet it to #beastxword so everyone else can learn it, too!

Play today’s puzzle and sign up for our weekly crossword newsletter on the bottom of the puzzle page.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.