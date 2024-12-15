“Learn a little about…” – Barcelona icon Andres Iniesta reveals future plans after retirement

Barcelona and Real Madrid legends were involved in “Clasico de Leyendas” on Saturday, with the match taking place in Tokyo. It would have been a familiar setting for Andres Iniesta, who spent five years playing in Japan with Vissel Kobe.

Iniesta was one of the highlight players involved in the legends’ Clasico, and after the match, he spoke to EFE (via MD) about his future plans – it follows on from him announcing his retirement from professional football earlier this year.

“Learn a little about everything that involves football. I’m also with the whole issue of the coaching title and also enjoying other things, which when you’re in the profession you can’t. Looking forward to this next step.”

Coaching would be an obvious next step for Iniesta, who will hope to follow in the footsteps of Johan Cruyff, Pep Guardiola, Xavi Hernandez and others in having played for and managed Barcelona.