What can we learn from KU’s Monday game against Chaminade in the Maui Invitational?

The No. 1-ranked University of Kansas men’s basketball team plays Division II Chaminade on Monday night in the Maui Invitational.

The Jayhawks (3-0) narrowly defeated Kentucky in the Champions Classic on Tuesday.

The Silverswords lost to Hawai’i Hilo on Thursday.

Below is a scouting report and prediction for Monday night’s game:

Monday’s game: No. 1 Kansas vs. Chaminade

When/where: 8 p.m., Lahaina Civic Center

TV/Streaming: ESPNU

Opponent’s record: 2-1

KenPom (Ken Pomeroy) Ranking: NA

All statistics are from KenPom.com, Hoop-Math.com and EvanMiya. KenPom stats only include Division I competition.

Chaminade Team Strengths

Quality Sharpshooting: The Silverswords shoot 35.1% from deep.

Convert freebies: Chaminade makes 82.5% of its free throw attempts.

Chaminade Team Weaknesses

Struggles on the boards: Chaminade isn’t the best at getting rebounds, with a -9.7 rebounding margin.

Efficiency Issues: The Silverswords rank No. 159 (in Division II) in effective field goal percentage (50.3%)

Chaminade Name to Know

6-foot-2 redshirt senior guard Isaac Amaral-Artharee (No. 55)

+ Team’s leading scorer (21.7 points per game)

+ Elite sharpshooter (47.1% from deep)

- Not much of a passer (1.7 assists per game)

Game Prediction

This game should be a walk in the park for the Jayhawks. Kansas should take this game easily as long as it defends the perimeter.

The thing to watch is how KU’s freshmen and newcomers play in Kansas’ opening game of the Maui Invitational.

A quality outing against Chaminade can help these players continue to figure out their roles and build confidence.

And I think the Jayhawks win big.

Kansas 85, Chaminade 50

Shreyas’ pick to cover the spread: N/A

Shreyas’ season record: 2-0

Shreyas’ record against the spread: 1-1

KU Player to watch: Nick Timberlake

Kansas sixth-year transfer guard Nick Timberlake hasn’t had the best start to his first season with the Jayhawks.

On the offensive end, the sharpshooter is shooting 38.5% from the floor and 33.3% from deep, both career lows. On the defensive end, he’s been beaten off the dribble and yanked from games quickly.

A quality game by Timberlake could help improve his confidence as he adjusts to his new role off the bench.