What Can We Learn From The J. M. Smucker Company’s (NYSE:SJM) Investment Returns?

Today we'll evaluate The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for J. M. Smucker:

0.081 = US$1.2b ÷ (US$17b - US$2.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2020.)

Therefore, J. M. Smucker has an ROCE of 8.1%.

Is J. M. Smucker's ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. We can see J. M. Smucker's ROCE is around the 8.9% average reported by the Food industry. Separate from how J. M. Smucker stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is mediocre; relative to the returns on government bonds. It is possible that there are more rewarding investments out there.

You can see in the image below how J. M. Smucker's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for J. M. Smucker.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect J. M. Smucker's ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

J. M. Smucker has current liabilities of US$2.1b and total assets of US$17b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 12% of its total assets. This is a modest level of current liabilities, which would only have a small effect on ROCE.

What We Can Learn From J. M. Smucker's ROCE

With that in mind, we're not overly impressed with J. M. Smucker's ROCE, so it may not be the most appealing prospect. You might be able to find a better investment than J. M. Smucker. If you want a selection of possible winners, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20 (but have proven they can grow earnings).

