Learn how Indigenous peoples mastered the stars in these comfy new domes

While the average stargazer may be able to name a few constellations, or know a bit about the phases of the Moon, the cosmos has long been an invaluable resource for Canada’s Indigenous peoples.

The sun and stars were the source of legends and stories that taught morals and philosophy, and also served as an important clock, calendar and navigational tool.

The Métis, for example, always relied upon the North Star for navigation because they realized its position in the sky didn’t really change.

“That’s what we called the coming home star,” says Lilyrose, a Métis knowledge holder at Métis Crossing, a cultural interpretive destination near Alberta’s Smoky Lake. “If you’re out at night and you get turned around, that’s what you depend on.”

The night sky, as viewed from under the covers of a king-sized bed in one of Métis Crossing’s Sky Watching Domes. (Connor O’Donovan/The Weather Network)

And now, like with many traditional teachings, new efforts are underway to pass this knowledge on to future generations, including at Métis Crossing.

Picture this — you’re snuggled up under the covers in a king size bed. Your freshly boiled tea is still steaming, and the soft whir of a heater reminds you of how removed you are from the cool night air.

Meanwhile, through clear panels that span the width of the ceiling above, a stunning spectacle is unfolding before you.

Brand-new year-round Sky Watching Domes at Métis Crossing are now booking for year-round stays (Connor O'Donovan/The Weather Network)

Stars, planets, constellations, satellites, shooting stars and more swing across your ceiling, their lights more distinct in the dark, rural sky than they could ever be in the city. The Milky Way can be seen too, and if you’re really lucky, the signature glow of the Northern Lights begins to illuminate the walls.

That’s the experience of Métis Crossing’s newly opened sky watching domes.

These domes offer a unique way to connect with the night sky and Indigenous programming available at Métis Crossing. (Connor O'Donovan/The Weather Network)

“We’re taking Indigenous storytelling, combining it with western science and using that as a way to share stories,” says Métis Crossing CEO Juanita Morois.

“We have partners in the Telus World of Science and the Athabasca Geospatial Observatory. Our signature experience is ‘Whispers from the Stars’ which is really about Indigenous storytelling, but then we also have telescopes and binoculars so you can take a better look.”

The organization is also working with its partners to develop tools guests can use inside the domes to better understand what they’re seeing. It’s also applied to the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada to become a dark sky preserve.

Métis Crossing, located near Smoky Lake, Alberta, bills itself as the province’s first major cultural and interpretive destination. In addition to the sky watching domes and associated Indigenous-led programming, the centre offers a number of other experiences aimed at promoting and celebrating Métis culture. There are about 55,000 members registered with Métis Nation-Alberta.

“What we want to do is fundamentally change worldviews as a Métis Nation in Canada,” Marois says.

“We’re really excited to have that opportunity to talk about our contributions to Canada and to make sure that we are sharing our stories, as opposed to somebody outside our nation talking about us.”

With nearly zero light pollution in the region, guests can spend the night gazing into the sky from the comfort of these luxury accommodations. (Connor O’Donovan/The Weather Network)

The sky watching domes were completed and opened to the public in late September.

“It’s like you’re in your own little world, with that feeling of being safe, warm and comfortable, and you can see the heavens,” says Lilyrose of the experience.

“All is good.”