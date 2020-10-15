Here’s how to quickly and easily convert a PDF file to Excel

Just because your coworker sent you a PDF file instead of the Excel document you wanted, doesn’t mean you’re actually stuck with it. In this guide, we’ll teach you how to convert a PDF into an Excel document using a few quick and easy steps. We’ll even teach you a few different ways to do it.

If you don’t want to go to the trouble of converting the PDF (whether password protected or not) and would rather just edit it as is, we have a guide to the best PDF editors, too.

Using Adobe Acrobat DC

As one of the world’s premier PDF reading and editing applications, Adobe Acrobat DC is one of the more popular methods for converting a PDF into an Excel file. As fully featured as it is though, it is a paid-for, premium application. Fortunately, there is a free trial, so if you’re just looking to do a one-off conversion, this method works great.

Step 1: Download Adobe Acrobat DC’s seven-day trial and install it.

Step 2: Open the software and select the Tools tab.

Step 3: Click the Export PDF icon.

Step 4: Click Select a file and choose the PDF you want to convert from the resulting window. Then, select Spreadsheet from the list of export options and decide whether you want an Excel Workbook (.xlsx) or XML Spreadsheet 2003 (.xml) format.

Step 5: If you want to adjust your eventual Excel document’s settings, click the gear icon on the right-hand side of your selection. You can choose how many worksheets are created, as well as what symbols are used as data separators.

