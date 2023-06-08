What You Can Learn From City Developments Limited's (SGX:C09) P/S

There wouldn't be many who think City Developments Limited's (SGX:C09) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 1.9x is worth a mention when the median P/S for the Real Estate industry in Singapore is similar at about 2.3x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/S.

What Does City Developments' Recent Performance Look Like?

With revenue growth that's superior to most other companies of late, City Developments has been doing relatively well. It might be that many expect the strong revenue performance to wane, which has kept the P/S ratio from rising. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be feeling optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Keen to find out how analysts think City Developments' future stacks up against the industry?

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The P/S Ratio?

City Developments' P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver moderate growth, and importantly, perform in line with the industry.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 25%. However, this wasn't enough as the latest three year period has seen the company endure a nasty 3.9% drop in revenue in aggregate. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing revenues over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 6.6% per year as estimated by the analysts watching the company. With the industry predicted to deliver 4.6% growth per annum, the company is positioned for a comparable revenue result.

In light of this, it's understandable that City Developments' P/S sits in line with the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting to see average future growth and are only willing to pay a moderate amount for the stock.

What We Can Learn From City Developments' P/S?

While the price-to-sales ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of revenue expectations.

Our look at City Developments' revenue growth estimates show that its P/S is about what we expect, as both metrics follow closely with the industry averages. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement or deterioration in revenue isn't great enough to push P/S in a higher or lower direction. All things considered, if the P/S and revenue estimates contain no major shocks, then it's hard to see the share price moving strongly in either direction in the near future.

You need to take note of risks, for example - City Developments has 4 warning signs (and 2 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So if growing profitability aligns with your idea of a great company, take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a low P/E).

