What Can We Learn About Ally Financial's (NYSE:ALLY) CEO Compensation?

JB Brown has been the CEO of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) since 2015, and this article will examine the executive's compensation with respect to the overall performance of the company. This analysis will also look to assess whether the CEO is appropriately paid, considering recent earnings growth and investor returns for Ally Financial.

Comparing Ally Financial Inc.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

Our data indicates that Ally Financial Inc. has a market capitalization of US$9.6b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$11m for the year to December 2019. That's a notable increase of 11% on last year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$1.0m.

On comparing similar companies in the industry with market capitalizations above US$8.0b, we found that the median total CEO compensation was US$11m. This suggests that Ally Financial remunerates its CEO largely in line with the industry average.

Component 2019 2018 Proportion (2019) Salary US$1.0m US$1.0m 9% Other US$9.6m US$8.6m 91% Total Compensation US$11m US$9.6m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 17% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 83% is other remuneration. It's interesting to note that Ally Financial allocates a smaller portion of compensation to salary in comparison to the broader industry. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

Ally Financial Inc.'s Growth

Ally Financial Inc. has reduced its earnings per share by 4.6% a year over the last three years. It saw its revenue drop 9.4% over the last year.

Overall this is not a very positive result for shareholders. And the impression is worse when you consider revenue is down year-on-year. It's hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Ally Financial Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Ally Financial Inc. has generated a total shareholder return of 19% over three years, so most shareholders would be reasonably content. But they probably wouldn't be so happy as to think the CEO should be paid more than is normal, for companies around this size.

In Summary...

As we noted earlier, Ally Financial pays its CEO in line with similar-sized companies belonging to the same industry. Ally Financial has had a poor showing when it comes to EPS growth, and it's tough to say that shareholder returns have done much to excite us. This doesn't compare well with CEO compensation, which is largely in line with the industry median. Considering all of this, we can't say the CEO is underpaid, and moving forward shareholders will likely want to see higher growth to justify any raise.

While CEO pay is an important factor to be aware of, there are other areas that investors should be mindful of as well. We did our research and spotted 3 warning signs for Ally Financial that investors should look into moving forward.

