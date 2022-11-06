After Leaping 26% LGMS Berhad (KLSE:LGMS) Shares Are Not Flying Under The Radar

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

LGMS Berhad (KLSE:LGMS) shares have continued their recent momentum with a 26% gain in the last month alone. While recent buyers may be laughing, long-term holders might not be as pleased since the recent gain only brings the stock back to where it started a year ago.

Since its price has surged higher, LGMS Berhad may be sending very bearish signals at the moment with a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 57.4x, since almost half of all companies in Malaysia have P/E ratios under 13x and even P/E's lower than 7x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Recent times have been advantageous for LGMS Berhad as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. It seems that many are expecting the strong earnings performance to persist, which has raised the P/E. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

View our latest analysis for LGMS Berhad

pe
pe

If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report on LGMS Berhad.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, LGMS Berhad would need to produce outstanding growth well in excess of the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 28% gain to the company's bottom line. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 72% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 38% per annum as estimated by the three analysts watching the company. With the market only predicted to deliver 8.9% per year, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

With this information, we can see why LGMS Berhad is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Key Takeaway

The strong share price surge has got LGMS Berhad's P/E rushing to great heights as well. It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

We've established that LGMS Berhad maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

Before you settle on your opinion, we've discovered 1 warning sign for LGMS Berhad that you should be aware of.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20x).

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

