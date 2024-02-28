Leap Day Deals: Where to Find Discounts on February 29

Yes, you can get free guac at Chipotle. Here's how.

Tomorrow marks Leap Day, the day the calendar keeps us all in check. You see, every four years, we have to pop an extra day on the calendar as the Earth doesn't actually take 365 days to revolve around the sun. It takes 365.242190. And, as the National Air and Space Museum explains, if we didn't pop a leap year on the calendar every four years to account for this difference, our seasons would get wildly out of wack. The museum added that in about 700 years, June and July would fall in winter, and December would be the dead center of summer. Yes, we need this extra day. But, we don't just need to experience it. We can celebrate it too, thanks to a few food companies offering Leap Day deals.

7-Eleven: 7-Eleven is offering a Leap Day deal on any combination of five wings for any combination of 5 wings for $2.29 (you know, the date of Leap Day). Get the deal at 7now.com.



Chipotle: Chipotle is offering people what they really want on Leap Day — free guac. Guests at Chipotle on February 29 can request complimentary guacamole with their order. You must me a Chipotle Rewards member and can redeem the offer with the code "EXTRA24" on the app.

Legal Sea Foods: Legal is offering patrons of all its restaurants (minus its airport locations) two, one-pound steamed lobsters for $29. Only available on Leap Day.



Krispy Kreme: Does your birthday happen to fall on Leap Day? Then you can snag a dozen free original glazed doughnuts at Krispy Kreme. And even if you don't have a Leap Day birthday, you can still get a sweet deal on a dozen original glazed doughnuts for just $2.29 when you purchase any regularly priced dozen. Again, only available on February 29.

Wendy's: On February 29, Wendy's is giving guests the chance to try its breakfast Cinnabon Pull-Apart for free. It's only available during breakfast hours and while supplies last, so get there early if you want one.



Insomnia Cookies: Insomnia Cookies wants to specifically celebrate people who are born on February 29. It's giving anyone with a leap day birthday a free six-pack of cookies to honor the day.



Smoothie King: Smoothie King wants people to get to know its new Smoothie King Healthy Reward app. To incentivize people, it will give app users 29% off the purchase of smoothies (20 oz or larger) at all Smoothie King locations (when they spend $15 or more) on February 29.



Marco's Pizza: Marco's isn't just celebrating for one day. It's offering 29% off all menu-price pizzas from now through Match 3 to give people plenty of time to throw a party. Use the promo code "LEAP29" for the deal.



Taco Bell: Taco Bell is giving its Rewards Members the chance to get a Crunchwrap for $2.29 on February 29. But, just make sure to have your phone handy, as the deal is only available via the app.



Dunkin': Dunkin' is giving Rewards members a little something something for Leap Day. Those who use the free membership can get a medium Cinnamon Vanilla Coffee for $2 via the app. And, members will receive 4x points on app purchases all day long.

