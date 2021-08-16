Leap in B.C. wildfire activity prompts many more evacuation orders, alerts

A wildfire that has already claimed dozens of properties in British Columbia's southern Interior has roared through another community, destroying homes in the Killiney area along the northwest shore of Okanagan Lake.

A statement from the Regional District of Central Okanagan says "multiple structures" experienced "significant damage" due to the White Rock Lake wildfire, which has already levelled properties in the Monte Lake, Westwold and Bouleau Lake areas between Kamloops and Vernon.

The district says early reports also indicate "limited structural damage" due to the Mt. Law wildfire, which has now grown to nearly eight square kilometres after being sparked late Sunday north of Peachland.

Evacuation orders cover about 500 properties in the Glenrosa neighbourhood of West Kelowna, while evacuation alerts are posted for many more homes as the BC Wildfire Service estimates that fire grew to at least two square kilometres within hours.

The entire cities of Armstrong and Merritt are on evacuation alert, along with the community of Barriere, north of Kamloops, while residents of roughly 700 properties on the southwest side of Kamloops have also been told to be ready to leave as four separate wildfires are out of control in those regions.

DriveBC, the online traveller information system, says the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt remains closed until further notice after flames cut the route late Sunday.

Nearly 7,700 square kilometres have burned since the start of the fire season, a leap of nearly 1,100 square kilometres since Friday, says wildfire service spokeswoman Noelle Kekula.

"This weekend, we absolutely got impacted by the weather event that we were forecasting and talking about and giving all the heads-up notices on," Kekula says.

Strong winds fanned many of the nearly 270 fires currently burning in B.C., including more than 30 considered highly visible or a threat to life and property.

Story continues

Environment Canada is calling for showers over some of the areas where the most aggressive wildfires are located, including Kamloops, Kelowna and Vernon, but forecasters say any rain could also include lightning, increasing the potential for further fires.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 16, 2021.

(With files from CHNL)

The Canadian Press