LeAnn Rimes Is Getting Attacked By Fire Emojis After Her Latest Crop Top Selfie

Katie Bowlby
·1 min read


LeAnn Rimes has a lot to celebrate, and this new dressing room selfie deserves a spot on that list!

The singer turned 40 on August 28, and met the milestone birthday with a series of parties and celebrations (as she should!) with her family and friends. Now, she's releasing a brand-new album, god's work, on September 16 and preparing for her upcoming special Joy: Holiday Tour.

The "Blue" singer is clearly feeling festive with her latest selfie. She kept her hair loose and wavy and her makeup simple to let her natural beauty shine through. LeAnn struck a very cheeky pose in front of a dressing room mirror wearing a tiny knit crop top and announced, "'god’s work' is out in two days!"

It's safe to say her post caught the attention of her fans, who flooded the comments section with more fire emojis than we can count and comments like:

  • "🍈🍈🙏🏻God’s work indeed!!!"

  • "Looking so beautiful 🔥🔥🔥🔥"

  • "Ha ha! I love that outfit."

  • "I’m soo freaking excited!!! 😁"

  • "Hang on tight!! Love this! 🤣🥰❤️"

  • "❤️❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 absolutely stunning Leann"

  • "Best line Ever !!! Cracking up over here !! SO glad I follow you Ms Leann !!!"

LeAnn has already released singles like "the wild" and "awakening" from her 18th studio album, but fans are eager to hear the entire track list, which features artists like Aloe Blacc, Mickey Guyton, and Ziggy Marley.

