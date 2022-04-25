LeAnn Rimes = Beach Goals In Sparkly Gold, Floral Bikinis On IG



Country artist LeAnn Rimes is looking so happy and showing some skin in two sun-soaked bikini pics on Instagram.

The 39-year-old donned a white print bikini followed by a sparkly gold one that showed of her ultra-toned abs and arms on the beach.

LeAnn and her husband love to take SoulCycle classes together and share a glass of wine after dinner.

LeAnn Rimes is soaking up the sun at the beach (jealous!), and she's been sharing all her cute bikinis on the 'gram. Over the weekend, she posted two new pics for her followers, and they're ultimate beach goals.

In the first pic, LeAnn posed seaside in a Montce Swim white printed bikini that she accessorized with a Gladys Tamez Millinery hat and shades. And not only is she glowing, but she is looking so fit and strong, too.

"sunny ☀️ disposition," she captioned the first pic.

Country singer Carly Pearce commented, "Hottie!!!" and celeb dog trainer Tamar Geller wrote, "Wow!!!! You are beyond gorgeous ♥️👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻." Even celebrity personal trainer Erin Oprea weighed in: "SMOKIN HOT!"

In the second pic, LeAnn cradled a coconut drink in the shade while wearing a sparkly gold MIKOH bikini and the same Gladys Tamez Millinery hat.

"put the lime in the coconut 🥥," she captioned the pic. LeAnn is really out here living her *best* life.

One tool LeAnn utilizes to help her stay fit, whether she's home or traveling, is a jump rope. "I take a jump rope with me everywhere I go, so it’s easy to do and easy to do bodyweight workouts in my dressing room," she told Us Weekly.

She also shared that she loves to take SoulCycle classes with her husband of 11 years, Eddie Cibrian.

Sometimes, LeAnn takes her workouts outdoors-- she's a known tennis lover, and has posted lots of getting in some court time.

And she's also a fan of ice baths (which can help minimize muscle soreness so you can keep going hard the next day). LeAnn recently posted a video of herself and Cibrian doing an ice bath with Wim Hof Method Instructor Christina Casey.

When the multi-platinum artist wasn't busy winning music awards, she took time to sit down with Women’s Health in 2020 to share her daily meal routines. Spoiler alert: it's all about balance.

For breakfast, she often whips up Kimberly Snyder’s Glowing Green Smoothie, which includes chopped spinach, lettuce, celery, apple, pear, banana, lemon juice, and more. "My body actually craves it!" LeAnn said.

For lunch, she opts for mushroom and poblano tacos in almond flour tortillas, smoky white bean and greens soup, or a chicken and veggie stir fry. Dinner is a big time for bowls in LeAnn's house, so she might make a cauliflower bowl with marinated and baked tempeh or grilled chicken, which she pairs with greens and veggies.

Back to the balance thing. LeAnn loves a nice glass of wine with her husband at the end of the day. "My hubby and I usually enjoy a glass of wine with dinner too," she said. Sometimes a post-dinner snack also means Barnana Dark Chocolate Banana Bites or an apple with peanut butter.

While she sticks to whole ingredients and foods, that doesn't mean certain things are off-limits. “Sometimes nourishment is the cake, the chips, the pizza, and the mac and cheese," LeAnn said.

That sounds about right to me!

